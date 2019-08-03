Marte, Acosta lift DSL Nationals over DSL Mets1 in a 9-8 slugfest

, (AP) -- Daniel Marte doubled and singled, driving home three runs as the DSL Nationals beat the DSL Mets1 9-8 on Saturday.

Jeisel Acosta singled twice with three runs for DSL Nationals.

DSL Mets1 cut the deficit to 5-4 in the fifth after Luis Castillo hit a three-run double.

The DSL Nationals extended their lead in the seventh inning when Angel Geraldo hit a two-run double and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Raymi Gomez.

The DSL Nationals tacked on another run in the eighth when Bryanth Sanchez scored on a wild pitch.

DSL Mets1 saw its comeback attempt come up short after Derwis Troconiz and Bradly Encarnacion scored on an error and Cristopher Perez hit a two-run single in the ninth to cut the DSL Nationals lead to 9-8.

Alejandro Vallejo (1-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while DSL Mets1 starter Luis Silverio (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Castillo doubled and singled, driving in three runs for the DSL Mets1.