Estrada’s double leads DSL Braves to 4-3 win over DSL Red Sox1

, (AP) -- Deivi Estrada hit a run-scoring double in the first inning, leading the DSL Braves to a 4-3 win over the DSL Red Sox1 on Saturday. The DSL Braves swept the short two-game series with the win.

The double by Estrada started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the DSL Braves a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Estrada scored on a wild pitch and Jeremy Celedonio hit an RBI single.

After the teams traded runs, the DSL Red Sox1 cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Wilker Vargas hit an RBI single, bringing home Erick Flores.

The DSL Red Sox1 saw their comeback attempt come up short after Brainer Bonaci hit an RBI double, bringing home Imanol Contreras in the ninth inning to cut the DSL Braves lead to 4-3.

Royber Salinas (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while DSL Red Sox1 starter Claudio Ochoa (1-5) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.