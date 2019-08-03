Herrera hits grand slam, leads GCL Orioles over GCL Pirates

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Josue Herrera hit a grand slam in the third inning, leading the GCL Orioles to an 11-0 win over the GCL Pirates on Saturday.

The grand slam by Herrera scored Mason Janvrin, Gunnar Henderson, and Harris Yett to give the GCL Orioles a 6-0 lead.

The GCL Orioles later added a run in the fourth and four in the eighth to punctuate the blowout.

Frank Tolentino tripled and singled, driving home two runs for GCL Orioles. Janvrin doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Garrett Farmer (1-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while GCL Pirates starter Ryan Harbin (0-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

Angel Basabe tripled and doubled for the GCL Pirates. GCL Pirates was held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the GCL Orioles staff recorded its fifth shutout of the year.

With the win, GCL Orioles improved to 8-4 against GCL Pirates this season.