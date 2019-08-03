Other Sports
Garcia’s single leads DSL Dodgers Bautista to 6-3 win over DSL Astros
, (AP) -- Jose Garcia hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the DSL Dodgers Bautista to a 6-3 win over the DSL Astros on Saturday. With the victory, the DSL Dodgers Bautista swept the short two-game series.
Harold Restituyo scored on the play to give the DSL Dodgers Bautista a 1-0 lead after he hit a single with two outs, advanced to second on a single by Ender Avendano and then went to third on a single by Avendano.
After DSL Dodgers Bautista added four runs in the third, the DSL Astros cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Carlos Hurtado scored on a wild pitch and Ricardo Toro scored on a sacrifice fly and Miguel Palma scored on a groundout.
The DSL Dodgers Bautista tacked on another run in the sixth when Yohandry Sequera hit an RBI double, bringing home Jose Aguilar.
Denis Portes (1-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while DSL Astros starter Carlos Calderon (4-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.
Comments