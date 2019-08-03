Leon’s sacrifice leads DSL Brewers to 7-4 win over DSL Cubs2

, (AP) -- Henry Leon drove in Juan Frias with a sacrifice hit in the seventh inning, leading the DSL Brewers to a 7-4 win over the DSL Cubs2 on Saturday.

The sacrifice hit by Leon started the scoring in a five-run inning and tied the game 3-3. Later in the inning, DSL Brewers took the lead when Eduarqui Fernandez hit an RBI single and then scored on three more plays, including a single by Frias that scored Sebastian Burciaga.

In the top of the ninth, DSL Cubs2 cut into the deficit on a sacrifice fly by Orlando Zapata that scored Felix Stevens.

Branlyn Jaraba singled three times, driving in a run and also scoring one for DSL Brewers.

Ariel Vega (3-0) got the win in relief while Jorge Arellano (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Brewers improved to 6-2 against DSL Cubs2 this season.