English leads Hillsboro to 7-2 win over Salem-Keizer

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Tristin English had two hits and three RBI as the Hillsboro Hops topped the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 7-2 on Friday.

Hillsboro took the lead in the first when it exploded for five runs, including a two-run double by English.

The Hops later tacked on a run in both the second and fifth innings. In the second, David Garza scored on a wild pitch, while English hit an RBI triple in the fifth.

Wilfry Cruz (3-2) got the win in relief while Salem-Keizer starter Jesus Ozoria (4-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.