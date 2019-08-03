Valdez leads Yucatan to 5-2 win over Quintana Roo

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Cesar Valdez allowed just five hits over seven innings, leading the Leones de Yucatan over the Tigres de Quintana Roo in a 5-2 win on Friday.

Valdez (14-1) allowed two runs while striking out eight and walking one to get the win.

Quintana Roo started the scoring in the second inning when Francisco Cordoba hit a solo home run.

Yucatan answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring three runs to take the lead for good. Walter Ibarra hit a two-run single and then scored on a single by Jonathan Jones en route to the two-run lead.

The Leones added to their lead in the sixth when Jose Aguilar hit a two-run home run.

Marlon Arias (3-3) went six innings, allowing five runs and six hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out six and walked one.