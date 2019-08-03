Trejo scores winning run, AZL Mariners beats AZL Athletics Green 6-5 in walk-off finish

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Cesar Trejo scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the ninth inning, as the AZL Mariners defeated the AZL Athletics Green 6-5 on Saturday.

Trejo scored the game-winning run after he hit a single with two outs, advanced to second on a single by Trejo and then went to third on an error.

The AZL Mariners cut the deficit to 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh when Jose Caballero scored on an error.

Cristhopher Marte (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Dominic Yearego (2-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Dustin Harris doubled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the AZL Athletics Green.