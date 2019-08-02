Wisconsin beats Clinton 1-0

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Connor McVey touched home with the decisive run in the sixth inning, as the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers defeated the Clinton LumberKings 1-0 on Friday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Timber Rattlers and a five-game winning streak for the LumberKings.

McVey scored after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt.

Max Lazar (5-2) got the win with six innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Clinton starter Josh Roberson (1-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

The LumberKings were held scoreless for the 11th time this season, while the Timber Rattlers' staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.