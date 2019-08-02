Richards’ single leads Vermont to 7-6 win over Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) -- Kevin Richards hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Vermont Lake Monsters to a 7-6 win over the Aberdeen IronBirds on Friday.

The single by Richards capped a three-run inning and gave the Lake Monsters a 7-6 lead after Logan Davidson scored on an error earlier in the inning.

Kyle McCann hit an RBI single, driving in Davidson in the first inning to give the Lake Monsters a 1-0 lead. The IronBirds came back to take the lead in the first inning when Kyle Stowers hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Andrew Fregia.

Vermont cut the deficit to 6-4 in the sixth when Marty Bechina scored on an error.

Colin Peluse (2-1) got the win in relief while Kyle Martin (2-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.