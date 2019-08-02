Capra’s single leads New Hampshire to 7-5 win over Erie

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Vinny Capra hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 7-5 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Friday.

The single by Capra, part of a two-run inning, gave the Fisher Cats a 6-5 lead before Santiago Espinal hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Corey Copping (1-1) got the win in relief while Ethan DeCaster (3-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

For the SeaWolves, Isaac Paredes doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one. Derek Hill homered and singled.