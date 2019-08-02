Solbach leads Tulsa to 3-1 win over NW Arkansas

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Markus Solbach hurled seven scoreless innings, leading the Tulsa Drillers over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in a 3-1 win on Friday.

Solbach (1-0) allowed four hits while striking out six to pick up the win.

Tulsa started the scoring in the first inning when Omar Estevez hit a two-run home run.

After Tulsa added a run in the third on a double by Cristian Santana, the Naturals cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Dairon Blanco scored on a wild pitch.

Ofreidy Gomez (7-8) went eight innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out nine and walked one.