Winaker’s sacrifice leads St. Lucie to 7-1 win over Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Matt Winaker drove in Blake Tiberi and Manny Rodriguez with a sacrifice hit in the seventh inning, leading the St. Lucie Mets to a 7-1 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Friday.

The sacrifice hit by Winaker, part of a three-run inning, gave the Mets a 4-1 lead before Wagner Lagrange hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Thomas McIlraith (4-3) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Daytona starter Mac Sceroler (4-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

For the Tortugas, Jameson Hannah tripled and singled.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

St. Lucie remains undefeated against Daytona this season at 5-0.