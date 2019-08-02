Gonzalez’s single leads Kannapolis to 3-1 win over Columbia

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Romy Gonzalez hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Kannapolis Intimidators to a 3-1 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Friday.

The single by Gonzalez scored Ian Dawkins and Camilo Quinteiro and was the game's last scoring play.

In the top of the fourth, Columbia took the lead on a forceout that scored Ronny Mauricio. Kannapolis answered in the fifth inning when Amado Nunez hit a solo home run.

Starter Sam Long (5-4) got the win while Cole Gordon (1-2) took the loss in relief in the South Atlantic League game.