Torres’ single leads GCL Yankees East to 8-7 win over GCL Tigers West

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Miguel Torres hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the GCL Yankees East to an 8-7 win over the GCL Tigers West on Friday.

The single by Torres capped a three-run inning and gave the GCL Yankees East an 8-6 lead after Starlin Paulino hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, GCL Tigers West cut into the deficit on an error that scored Ildemaro Escalona.

Edgar Barclay (1-0) got the win in relief while Sam Kessler (1-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jimmy Kerr homered and singled for the GCL Tigers West. Escalona singled three times, driving in a run and also scoring one.