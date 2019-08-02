Jimenez, Pena lift DSL Braves over DSL Red Sox1 5-0

, (AP) -- Leomar Jimenez singled three times, also stealing two bases as the DSL Braves topped the DSL Red Sox1 5-0 on Friday.

Kelvin Pena doubled and singled with a run and an RBI for DSL Braves.

In the top of the second, DSL Braves crossed the plate for three runs, including a single by Jimenez that scored Pena. The DSL Braves then added single runs in the third and seventh innings. In the third, Pena hit an RBI double, while Jimenez stole home in the seventh.

Reibyn Corona (3-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while DSL Red Sox1 starter Nixson Munoz (4-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

The DSL Red Sox1 were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the DSL Braves' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, DSL Red Sox1 is 5-2 against DSL Braves this season.