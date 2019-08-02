Caraballo’s single leads AZL Giants Orange to 2-1 win over AZL Athletics Green

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Andrew Caraballo hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the AZL Giants Orange to a 2-1 win over the AZL Athletics Green in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Javeyan Williams scored on the play to give the AZL Giants Orange a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single and stole second.

After AZL Giants Orange added a run in the fifth on a single by Raiber Gutierrez, the AZL Athletics Green cut into the deficit in the bottom of the inning when Dustin Harris hit a solo home run.

Taylor Rashi (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while AZL Athletics Green starter Kumar Nambiar (1-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Harris homered and singled for the AZL Athletics Green.

The AZL Giants Orange swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 7-1.