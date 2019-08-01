Fermin, Jerez lead the way for Lake County

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Jose Fermin singled three times, driving in a run and also scoring one as the Lake County Captains beat the Lansing Lugnuts 5-4 on Thursday.

Miguel Jerez singled three times for Lake County.

Lansing started the scoring in the first inning when Griffin Conine hit a two-run home run.

After tying the game in the fourth, the Captains took the lead for good with two runs in the sixth inning. Josh Rolette hit an RBI single en route to the two-run lead.

The Captains tacked on another run in the seventh when Fermin hit an RBI single, driving in Bo Naylor.

Lansing saw its comeback attempt come up short after Johnny Aiello hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to cut the Lake County lead to 5-4.

Starter Zach Draper (7-2) got the win while Troy Miller (4-6) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.