Peraza hits walk-off single, Charleston beats Hickory 2-1

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Oswald Peraza hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Charleston RiverDogs defeated the Hickory Crawdads 2-1 on Thursday.

Eric Wagaman scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a single by Welfrin Mateo and then went to third on a sacrifice bunt.

In the top of the fourth, Hickory took the lead on a sacrifice fly by Kole Enright that scored Melvin Novoa. Charleston answered in the bottom of the inning when Wagaman hit an RBI double, bringing home Josh Stowers.

Charleston starter Roansy Contreras went six innings, allowing one run and two hits. He also struck out five and walked one. Tim Hardy (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Nick Snyder (3-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Canaan Smith doubled twice and singled in the win. Wagaman doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home.

Despite the loss, Hickory is 6-3 against Charleston this season.