Tamares hits walk-off homer, DSL Reds beats DSL Orioles1 3-2

, (AP) -- Junior Tamares hit a walk-off solo homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the DSL Reds topped the DSL Orioles1 3-2 on Thursday. The DSL Reds swept the short two-game series with the win.

The DSL Reds scored one run in the seventh before DSL Orioles1 tied the game 2-2 in the ninth when Josue Cruz hit an RBI triple, bringing home Isaac Bellony.

Tamares homered and singled in the win.

Andry Cuevas (4-1) got the win in relief while Pablo Falconett (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cruz was a double short of the cycle, driving in two runs for the DSL Orioles1.

With the win, DSL Reds improved to 11-1 against DSL Orioles1 this season.