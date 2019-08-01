Other Sports
Tamares hits walk-off homer, DSL Reds beats DSL Orioles1 3-2
, (AP) -- Junior Tamares hit a walk-off solo homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the DSL Reds topped the DSL Orioles1 3-2 on Thursday. The DSL Reds swept the short two-game series with the win.
The DSL Reds scored one run in the seventh before DSL Orioles1 tied the game 2-2 in the ninth when Josue Cruz hit an RBI triple, bringing home Isaac Bellony.
Tamares homered and singled in the win.
Andry Cuevas (4-1) got the win in relief while Pablo Falconett (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.
Cruz was a double short of the cycle, driving in two runs for the DSL Orioles1.
With the win, DSL Reds improved to 11-1 against DSL Orioles1 this season.
