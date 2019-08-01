Jarecki, McMillan lead the way for GCL Tigers West

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Matthew Jarecki doubled twice and singled, driving in three runs as the GCL Tigers West topped the GCL Tigers East 8-1 on Thursday.

Sam McMillan singled twice with three runs for GCL Tigers West.

GCL Tigers West took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a single by Eduardo Valencia that scored Jarecki.

The GCL Tigers West later added one run in the second, two in the third, and one in the fourth to put the game away.

GCL Tigers West right-hander Jose Appleton (3-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Robert Klinchock (2-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and nine hits over four innings.

With the win, GCL Tigers West improved to 4-2 against GCL Tigers East this season.