Blandin, Bernabel and Brito lead DSL Rockies in win

, (AP) -- Yeikel Blandin, Warming Bernabel and Juan Brito each had three hits, as the DSL Rockies beat the DSL Orioles2 8-1 on Thursday.

Blandin doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs. Bernabel doubled and singled twice.

DSL Rockies started the scoring with a big second inning, when it scored four runs, including a single by Mishael Deson that scored Brito.

The DSL Rockies later added single runs in four additional innings to put the game away.

Martin Zamora (2-0) got the win in relief while DSL Orioles2 starter Jose Gomez (3-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

With the win, DSL Rockies improved to 4-2 against DSL Orioles2 this season.