Flores leads Yucatan to 10-4 win over Tabasco

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Jorge Flores had four hits and two RBI as the Leones de Yucatan beat the Olmecas de Tabasco 10-4 on Wednesday.

Yucatan started the scoring in the first inning when Jonathan Jones scored on a wild pitch and Alex Liddi scored on a single.

After Yucatan added two runs, the Olmecas cut into the deficit with three runs in the sixth inning, including a double by Daniel Carbonell that scored Oswaldo Arcia.

The Leones later added two runs in the sixth and four in the seventh. In the sixth, Walter Ibarra and Flores both drove in a run, while Flores hit an RBI single, bringing home Jose Aguilar in the seventh.

Yucatan starter Jose Samayoa (6-3) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Marcos Machado (1-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up five runs and six hits over five innings.

Ronnier Mustelier doubled and singled twice for the Olmecas.

With the win, Yucatan remains undefeated (5-0) against Tabasco this season.