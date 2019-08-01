Perez’s homer leads Visalia to 4-2 win over Inland Empire

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Jorge Perez hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, leading the Visalia Rawhide to a 4-2 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Wednesday.

The home run by Perez scored Ryan Grotjohn and was the game's last scoring play.

Jose Herrera hit an RBI single, driving in Luis Alejandro Basabe in the fourth inning to give the Rawhide a 1-0 lead. The 66ers came back to take a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning when Franklin Torres hit a solo home run.

Visalia tied the game 2-2 in the eighth when Herrera hit an RBI double, scoring Basabe.

Cole Bartlett (8-5) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Aaron Hernandez (0-3) took the loss in the California League game.

Visalia improved to 12-2 against Inland Empire this season.