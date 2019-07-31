Crawford leads Trenton over Altoona 7-2

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Rashad Crawford homered and had two hits as the Trenton Thunder beat the Altoona Curve 7-2 on Wednesday.

Trailing 1-0, the Thunder took the lead for good with four runs in the third inning. Crawford hit a solo home run en route to the three-run lead.

Trenton right-hander Nick Green (2-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Nicholas Economos (0-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and nine hits over 3 1/3 innings.

With the win, Trenton improved to 5-2 against Altoona this season.