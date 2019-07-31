Sanchez’s double leads Princeton to 6-5 win over Johnson City

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) -- Aldenis Sanchez hit a two-run double in the second inning, leading the Princeton Rays to a 6-5 win over the Johnson City Cardinals on Wednesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Rays and a four-game winning streak for the Cardinals.

The double by Sanchez scored Gionti Turner and Jake Guenther to tie the game 2-2.

The Rays took the lead for good in the fourth when Turner scored on an error.

Johnson City saw its comeback attempt come up short after Malcom Nunez hit a two-run double in the ninth inning to cut the Princeton lead to 6-5.

Angelo Armenta doubled and singled, scoring two runs for Princeton.

Brayden Theriot (4-0) got the win in relief while Johnson City starter Luis Ortiz (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

For the Cardinals, Kyle Skeels homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.