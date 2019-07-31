Rosario leads Rochester to 6-1 win over Scranton/WB

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Wilin Rosario homered and had two hits, driving in three as the Rochester Red Wings defeated the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 6-1 on Wednesday.

Rochester took the lead in the first when Rosario hit a two-run double and then scored on a two-run home run by Alejandro De Aza.

The Red Wings later tacked on a run in both the third and fourth innings. In the third, Rosario hit a solo home run, while Jake Cave hit an RBI single in the fourth.

Ryan Eades (4-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Scranton/WB starter Deivi Garcia (1-2) took the loss in the International League game.