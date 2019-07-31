Munoz, Bell carry Pulaski to 8-0 win over Danville

PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Chad Bell hit a two-run home run and had three hits, and Jhonatan Munoz struck out nine hitters over six innings as the Pulaski Yankees topped the Danville Braves 8-0 on Wednesday.

Munoz (4-1) picked up the win after he walked four while allowing one hit.

Pulaski took the lead in the first when Ryder Green hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Bell.

The Yankees later added two runs in the second, one in the third, and two in the sixth to finish off the shutout.

Alec Barger (0-3) went three innings, allowing six runs and eight hits while striking out two in the Appalachian League game.

The Braves were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the Yankees' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.