LaRoche, Rolle lift DSL Orioles2 over DSL Yankees 14-3

, (AP) -- James Rolle homered and had two hits, and Kelvin LaRoche allowed just three hits over six innings as the DSL Orioles2 defeated the DSL Yankees 14-3 on Wednesday.

LaRoche (2-1) allowed three runs while striking out five and walking two to get the win.

DSL Orioles2 had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring five runs in both the second and fifth innings.

In the second, Rolle hit a solo home run, while Kevin Infante got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Anyelo Reyes in the fifth.

Tyrone Yulie (0-3) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and two hits while walking two in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Orioles2 improved to 4-2 against DSL Yankees this season.