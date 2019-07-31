Other Sports
LaRoche, Rolle lift DSL Orioles2 over DSL Yankees 14-3
, (AP) -- James Rolle homered and had two hits, and Kelvin LaRoche allowed just three hits over six innings as the DSL Orioles2 defeated the DSL Yankees 14-3 on Wednesday.
LaRoche (2-1) allowed three runs while striking out five and walking two to get the win.
DSL Orioles2 had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring five runs in both the second and fifth innings.
In the second, Rolle hit a solo home run, while Kevin Infante got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Anyelo Reyes in the fifth.
Tyrone Yulie (0-3) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and two hits while walking two in the Dominican Summer League game.
DSL Orioles2 improved to 4-2 against DSL Yankees this season.
