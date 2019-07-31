Querecuto leads Reno to 13-7 win over Iowa

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Juniel Querecuto hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Reno Aces defeated the Iowa Cubs 13-7 on Tuesday.

The home runs by Querecuto, both two-run shots, came in the fourth off Dakota Mekkes and in the eighth off Donnie Dewees. John Ryan Murphy homered and doubled, scoring three runs while also driving in three in the win.

Matt Koch (3-7) got the win in relief while Mekkes (3-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Cubs, Dixon Machado homered and doubled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.