Restituyo, Tovar and Torrealba lead Boise in win

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Bladimir Restituyo, Ezequiel Tovar and Yorvis Torrealba each had three hits, as the Boise Hawks beat the Vancouver Canadians 5-1 on Tuesday.

Restituyo doubled and singled twice. Tovar doubled and singled twice.

Vancouver tied the game 1-1 in the third after Yorman Rodriguez hit a solo home run.

The Hawks took the lead in the fifth inning when Aaron Schunk hit an RBI single and Schunk scored on a wild pitch and Michael Toglia scored on a sacrifice fly.

The Hawks tacked on another run in the seventh when Schunk scored on a balk.

Boise southpaw Alfredo Garcia (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Juan Diaz (1-4) took the loss in the Northwest League game after giving up four runs and nine hits over 4 1/3 innings.