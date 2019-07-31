Whitney helps to shut out Spokane, Eugene wins 2-0

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Blake Whitney and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Eugene Emeralds topped the Spokane Indians 2-0 on Tuesday.

Whitney (2-0) went four scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out four to get the win. Zak Kent (0-1) went two innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out one in the Northwest League game.

Eugene scored its runs when Grayson Byrd hit an RBI single in the first inning and Fernando Kelli hit an RBI double in the third.

The Indians were blanked for the fifth time this season, while the Emeralds' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.