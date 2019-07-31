Oaxaca beats Mexico 4-2

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Johnny Davis scored on an error in the first inning, leading the Guerreros de Oaxaca to a 4-2 win over the Diablos Rojos del Mexico on Tuesday.

The play started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Guerreros a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Orlando Pina hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Eric Meza.

Following the big inning, the Diablos Rojos cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when David Vidal hit a solo home run.

The Diablos Rojos saw their comeback attempt come up short after Emmanuel Avila hit an RBI single, bringing home Jesus Fabela in the ninth inning to cut the Oaxaca lead to 4-2.

Oaxaca right-hander Esteban Bloch (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Patrick Johnson (8-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing four runs and five hits over five innings.

With the win, Oaxaca improved to 3-1 against Mexico this season.