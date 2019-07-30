Beck, Alvarez lead Frisco to 5-4 win over Arkansas

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Preston Beck hit a two-run single in the third inning, and Eliezer Alvarez singled twice as the Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Arkansas Travelers 5-4 on Tuesday.

The single by Beck, part of a three-run inning, gave the RoughRiders a 3-1 lead before Michael De Leon hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The RoughRiders tacked on another run in the fourth when Andretty Cordero hit an RBI single, scoring Yonny Hernandez.

Arkansas saw its comeback attempt come up short after Logan Taylor scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning to cut the Frisco lead to 5-4.

Jonathan Hernandez (5-8) got the win in relief while Arkansas starter Justin Dunn (6-4) took the loss in the Texas League game.

With the win, Frisco improved to 10-5 against Arkansas this season.