Mondou scores winning run in 10th, Midland beats Tulsa 5-4 in walk-off finish

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Tyler Ramirez hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Nate Mondou with the winning run in the 10th inning, as the Midland RockHounds defeated the Tulsa Drillers 5-4 on Tuesday.

Mondou scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

After Tulsa's Cody Thomas hit a two-run home run in the top of the eighth, Midland tied the game 4-4 with four runs in the bottom of the inning, including a two-run triple by Edwin Diaz.

Reliever Zack Erwin (5-2) went two scoreless innings, striking out three to pick up the win. Logan Salow (0-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit while walking one in the Texas League game.

In the losing effort, Tulsa got contributions throughout its order, as five players recorded at least two hits. Thomas homered and doubled, driving in two runs.