Misner’s homer leads Clinton to 8-3 win over Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Kameron Misner hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Clinton LumberKings to an 8-3 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Tuesday.

The home run by Misner scored Thomas Jones and Christopher Torres to give the LumberKings a 7-2 lead.

Samuel Castro doubled and singled for Clinton.

Clinton right-hander Tanner Andrews (5-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Freisis Adames (2-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and nine hits over 3 2/3 innings.