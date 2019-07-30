Holder hits walk-off double, Trenton beats Altoona 4-3

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Kyle Holder had a walk-off two-run double with one out in the seventh inning, as the Trenton Thunder beat the Altoona Curve 4-3 on Tuesday.

In the bottom of the second, Trenton scored on a single by Brian Navarreto that brought home Chris Gittens. In the following at-bat, Mandy Alvarez scored on a forceout to give the Thunder a 2-0 lead. Altoona answered in the next half-inning when Chris Sharpe scored on an error, Jerrick Suiter scored on an error and Jared Oliva scored on an error.

Reliever Daniel Alvarez (6-2) picked up the win after he struck out two over one scoreless inning. Domingo Robles (2-5) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and nine hits while striking out five in the Eastern League game.

Oneil Cruz doubled twice for the Curve.

Trenton improved to 4-2 against Altoona this season.