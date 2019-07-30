Espinal’s single leads DSL Cubs2 to 4-3 win over DSL Mets2

, (AP) -- Christhian Espinal hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, leading the DSL Cubs2 to a 4-3 win over the DSL Mets2 on Tuesday.

The single by Espinal gave the DSL Cubs2 a 4-3 lead and capped a four-run inning for DSL Cubs2. Earlier in the inning, Orlando Zapata and Lizardo Ruiz hit RBI singles.

DSL Mets2 took a 3-0 lead on an RBI single by Franklin Linares in the seventh inning.

Marcos Encarnacion (5-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Enmanuel Almonte (1-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.