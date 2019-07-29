Weber, Squier lift Beloit over Quad Cities 11-3

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Skyler Weber homered and doubled, driving home four runs as the Beloit Snappers defeated the Quad Cities River Bandits 11-3 on Monday.

Payton Squier tripled and singled with two RBIs for Beloit.

Beloit had a big six-run third inning in the blowout victory. The Snappers sent 10 men to the plate as Anthony Churlin hit a two-run single and then scored on a double by Weber en route to the seven-run lead.

Beloit starter Reid Birlingmair (4-6) picked up the win after allowing five hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Matt Ruppenthal (3-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up seven runs and six hits over 2 2/3 innings.