Salazar, Olivas spur GCL Tigers East to 9-4 win over GCL Yankees East
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Martin Olivas had three hits and three RBI, and Joseph Salazar allowed just four hits over five innings as the GCL Tigers East defeated the GCL Yankees East 9-4 on Monday.
Salazar (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out seven while allowing one run.
Up 1-0 in the fourth, GCL Tigers East added to its lead when it scored four runs, including a two-run single by Darwin Alvarado.
Juan Carela (0-4) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the Gulf Coast League game. He also struck out five and walked two.
Raymundo Moreno doubled and singled three times for the GCL Yankees East.
