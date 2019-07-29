Salazar, Olivas spur GCL Tigers East to 9-4 win over GCL Yankees East

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Martin Olivas had three hits and three RBI, and Joseph Salazar allowed just four hits over five innings as the GCL Tigers East defeated the GCL Yankees East 9-4 on Monday.

Salazar (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out seven while allowing one run.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, GCL Tigers East added to its lead when it scored four runs, including a two-run single by Darwin Alvarado.

Juan Carela (0-4) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the Gulf Coast League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Raymundo Moreno doubled and singled three times for the GCL Yankees East.