Caldera’s single leads DSL D-backs2 to 4-1 win over DSL Brewers

, (AP) -- Ricardo Caldera hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the DSL D-backs2 to a 4-1 win over the DSL Brewers on Monday.

Esteban Aquino scored on the play to give the DSL D-backs2 a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a wild pitch.

After DSL D-backs2 added three runs in the ninth, the DSL Brewers cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when Jesus Parra scored on a sacrifice.

Jheyson Perez (2-1) got the win in relief while DSL Brewers starter Brailin Rodriguez (2-5) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.