Boscan, Migueles lead Quintana Roo to 11-0 win over Tabasco

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Erick Migueles had two hits and two RBI, and Wilfredo Boscan allowed just five hits over seven innings as the Tigres de Quintana Roo beat the Olmecas de Tabasco 11-0 on Sunday.

Boscan (6-3) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked one.

In the top of the third, Quintana Roo scored on a sacrifice fly by Migueles that brought home Yosmany Guerra. Later in the inning, Manuel Orduno hit a single to give the Tigres a 1-0 lead. The Tigres then added three runs in the seventh and six in the ninth. In the seventh, Eric Aguilera drove in two runs and Brian Hernandez drove in one, while Alex Robles hit an RBI double and Aguilera hit an RBI single in the ninth.

Juan Pablo Oramas (5-8) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and nine hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out nine and walked three.

The Olmecas were blanked for the 12th time this season, while the Tigres' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

With the win, Quintana Roo improved to 4-2 against Tabasco this season.