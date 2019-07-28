Toglia’s double leads Boise to 5-3 win over Hillsboro

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Michael Toglia hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Boise Hawks to a 5-3 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Sunday.

The double by Toglia, part of a two-run inning, gave the Hawks a 4-3 lead before Yorvis Torrealba hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Toglia hit an RBI double and then scored on an error in the first to give the Hawks a 2-0 lead. The Hops came back to take the lead in the sixth inning when they scored three runs, including an RBI triple by Steven Leyton and an RBI double by Jesus Marriaga.

Boise tied the game 3-3 in the seventh when Tyler Plantier hit a solo home run.

Reagan Todd (2-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Wilfry Cruz (2-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.