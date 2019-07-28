Gilbert leads Arkansas to 3-2 win over Frisco

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Logan Gilbert allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Arkansas Travelers over the Frisco RoughRiders in a 3-2 win on Sunday.

Gilbert (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked three while allowing one run.

Down 1-0 in the sixth, Frisco tied the game when Andretty Cordero hit an RBI single, scoring Leody Taveras.

Arkansas answered in the next half-inning when Jordan Cowan hit an RBI single, bringing home Logan Taylor.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Travelers tacked on another run in the eighth when Kyle Lewis hit a solo home run.

Frisco saw its comeback attempt come up short after Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit an RBI single, driving in Taveras in the eighth inning to cut the Arkansas lead to 3-2.

Blake Bass (6-2) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run while striking out two in the Texas League game.