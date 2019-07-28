O’Loughlin, Connecticut beats Tri-City in no-hitter

TROY, N.Y. (AP) -- Jack O'Loughlin and three other pitchers combined for a no-hitter, leading the Connecticut Tigers to a 3-0 victory over the Tri-City ValleyCats on Sunday.

O'Loughlin (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked five over six scoreless innings.

In the fifth inning, Connecticut took a 2-0 lead after Hector Martinez hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Kingston Liniak. The Tigers scored again in the seventh inning when Ryan Kreidler scored on a balk.

Christian Mejias (1-2) went four innings, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out two in the New York-Penn League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The ValleyCats were blanked for the sixth time this season, while the Tigers' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.

Connecticut improved to 4-2 against Tri-City this season.