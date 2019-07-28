Other Sports
Donahue scores on strikeout in 10th, Tennessee beats Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Christian Donahue scored on a wild pitch and Zach Davis scored on an error in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Tennessee Smokies to a 4-3 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Sunday.
In the bottom of the inning, Chattanooga scored on a single by Stuart Fairchild that brought home Calten Daal. However, the rally ended when Jordan Minch struck Tyler Stephenson out to end the game.
Reliever Manuel Rondon (3-3) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked two over two scoreless innings. Juan Martinez (2-3) went two innings, allowing two runs and two hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out two and walked one.
Vimael Machin doubled and singled in the win.
Comments