Waters’ double leads Mississippi to 6-1 win over Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Drew Waters hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Mississippi Braves to a 6-1 win over the Mobile BayBears on Sunday.

The double by Waters capped a three-run inning and gave the Braves a 3-0 lead after Daniel Lockhart hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

The Braves later added two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth. In the seventh, Carlos Martinez hit a two-run home run, while Greyson Jenista drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Ray-Patrick Didder in the eighth.

Martinez homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for Mississippi.

Mississippi starter Kyle Muller (7-6) picked up the win after allowing five hits over 5 1/3 scoreless innings. Opposing starter Greg Mahle (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game after he allowed three runs on just three hits over 5 2/3 innings.