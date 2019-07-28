Boone’s homer leads Boise to 8-7 win over Hillsboro

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Trevor Boone hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Boise Hawks to an 8-7 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Saturday.

The home run by Boone scored Yorvis Torrealba and was the game's last scoring play.

Joel Condreay (2-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Justin Garcia (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

For the Hops, Ricky Martinez doubled and singled, scoring two runs.