Sturgeon’s single leads Pawtucket to 6-5 win over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Cole Sturgeon hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Pawtucket Red Sox to a 6-5 win over the Charlotte Knights on Saturday.

Josh Ockimey scored on the play after he reached base with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

Domingo Tapia (3-2) got the win in relief while Thyago Vieira (5-4) took the loss in the International League game.

Tim Anderson homered and singled for the Knights.

Pawtucket improved to 4-1 against Charlotte this season.