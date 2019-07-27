Chang leads Columbus over Gwinnett 7-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Yu Chang singled three times as the Columbus Clippers defeated the Gwinnett Stripers 7-3 on Saturday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Clippers and a three-game winning streak for the Stripers.

Down 4-0 in the sixth, Gwinnett cut into the lead when Rafael Ortega hit a two-run home run.

Columbus answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring three runs to extend its lead. Ryan Flaherty hit a two-run home run and Eric Haase hit a solo home run en route to the five-run lead.

Cam Hill (3-0) got the win in relief while Gwinnett starter Kolby Allard (7-5) took the loss in the International League game.